Foxconn

iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin
Foxconn

iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin

The Taiwan-based firm's new Wisconsin manufacturing facility will initially create 3,000 jobs.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Foxconn Seals $3.5 Billion Takeover of Sharp as Executives Seek to Shake Off Doubts

Foxconn Seals $3.5 Billion Takeover of Sharp as Executives Seek to Shake Off Doubts

'I'm not going to sugar-coat the challenges. But I have a clear roadmap in my heart,' the Foxconn chief said of the acquisition.
Reuters | 3 min read
Foxconn to Pay Approximately $3.5 Billion in Sharp Takeover

Foxconn to Pay Approximately $3.5 Billion in Sharp Takeover

Foxconn cut its initial offer by nearly $900 million following the emergence of previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.
Reuters | 4 min read
Foxconn Puts Sharp Takeover on Hold Over Undisclosed Liabilities

Foxconn Puts Sharp Takeover on Hold Over Undisclosed Liabilities

Loss-making Sharp said earlier in the day that it had agreed to be bought by the contract manufacturing firm.
Reuters | 2 min read
Reports: Foxconn Is Looking to Buy Sharp

Reports: Foxconn Is Looking to Buy Sharp

The controversial Taiwanese manufacturer has reportedly offered more than $5 billion for struggling screen-maker Sharp.
David Meyer | 2 min read

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Shrink Workforce
Technology

Apple Supplier Foxconn to Shrink Workforce

Taiwan's Foxconn faces declining revenue growth and rising wages.
Reuters | 2 min read
Doomed BlackBerry Bombs in the Third Quarter With $4.4 Billion Loss
Technology

Doomed BlackBerry Bombs in the Third Quarter With $4.4 Billion Loss

The once-ubiquitous handset manufacturer announced a $4.4 billion loss in its first quarterly earnings report under the stewardship of interim CEO John Chen.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read