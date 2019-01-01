There are no Videos in your queue.
Foxconn
The Taiwan-based firm's new Wisconsin manufacturing facility will initially create 3,000 jobs.
'I'm not going to sugar-coat the challenges. But I have a clear roadmap in my heart,' the Foxconn chief said of the acquisition.
Foxconn cut its initial offer by nearly $900 million following the emergence of previously undisclosed liabilities at Sharp.
Loss-making Sharp said earlier in the day that it had agreed to be bought by the contract manufacturing firm.
The controversial Taiwanese manufacturer has reportedly offered more than $5 billion for struggling screen-maker Sharp.
Taiwan's Foxconn faces declining revenue growth and rising wages.
The once-ubiquitous handset manufacturer announced a $4.4 billion loss in its first quarterly earnings report under the stewardship of interim CEO John Chen.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
