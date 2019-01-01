My Queue

France

What's Better Than a Friend Coming Over to Visit? A Friend With Beer.
Entrepreneur Network

What's Better Than a Friend Coming Over to Visit? A Friend With Beer.

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how HopBuddy distributes beer and is helping to grow France's burgeoning craft brew market.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Would You Pay an Hourly Rate to Stay at This Airport Terminal Hotel?

Would You Pay an Hourly Rate to Stay at This Airport Terminal Hotel?

The Charles de Gaulle airport just got a bit more layover-friendly.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell

Scents and the City: Meet the Woman Who Captures Neighborhoods Through Smell

New York's urban jungle inspires a global fragrance empire.
Lambeth Hochwald | 6 min read
Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State

Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State

The hacker community that attacked PayPal and Mastercard is responding to the attacks in Paris.
Holly Ellyatt | 2 min read

More From This Topic

French Officials Not Pleased With Shirt-Ripping Air France Protesters
News and Trends

French Officials Not Pleased With Shirt-Ripping Air France Protesters

France's Prime Minster said the images of Air France executives with torn clothes are an embarrassment to the country.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tourists in Paris Say 'Au Revoir' to Hotels, 'Bonjour' to Airbnb
Airbnb

Tourists in Paris Say 'Au Revoir' to Hotels, 'Bonjour' to Airbnb

Airbnb is giving Paris luxury hoteliers a fright.
Reuters | 5 min read
Google Refuses French Request to Apply 'Right to Be Forgotten' Globally
Google

Google Refuses French Request to Apply 'Right to Be Forgotten' Globally

The majority of searches made from Europe are done through local versions of Google, the company argues.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets
Amazon

Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Reuters | 5 min read
Chaos Unfolds in France as Uber and Taxi Drivers Riot
Uber

Chaos Unfolds in France as Uber and Taxi Drivers Riot

Drivers of the highly regulated taxi system in France say they are unable to compete with the peer-to-peer UberPOP model.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Chinese Billionaire Treats 6,400 Employees to a Free Vacation in France
Employee Benefits

Chinese Billionaire Treats 6,400 Employees to a Free Vacation in France

Tiens CEO Li Jinyuan just took employee appreciation to a whole new level.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
From Fermented Food to Video Streaming, These French Entrepreneurs Are Making a Splash Stateside
France

From Fermented Food to Video Streaming, These French Entrepreneurs Are Making a Splash Stateside

Attitudes towards entrepreneurship are evolving among today's French youth.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
French Court Bans Couple From Naming Their Baby 'Nutella,' Says It Is 'Against the Child's Interests'
Names

French Court Bans Couple From Naming Their Baby 'Nutella,' Says It Is 'Against the Child's Interests'

Probably true.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
France's Postal Service is Experimenting with Drone Mail Delivery
Shipping Strategies

France's Postal Service is Experimenting with Drone Mail Delivery

LaPoste could beat Amazon and Google to the punch.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why France Is Rebranding the 'Doggie Bag'
Restaurants

Why France Is Rebranding the 'Doggie Bag'

A new campaign seeks to overcome long-held stereotypes that asking for leftovers is either stingy or piggish.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read