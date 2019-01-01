My Queue

Franchise 500

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less
24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

Here are five gym and workout businesses that you can invest in.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You can't get a Starbucks franchise, but you might be able to apply for a licensed store.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

First of all, you shouldn't think of getting a Chick-fil-A franchise as "investing."
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

You don't need to be rich to start your own business.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read

20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000
20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000

Think you can't afford to be your own boss? Think again.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer
#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer

The #1 company on our annual Franchise 500 list is a master class in staying power.
Clint Carter | 15 min read
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive

Even with a forward looking rebrand to just Dunkin', the #2 company on our Franchise 500 list knows its soul.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
#3 on the Franchise 500: Sonic Drive-In Looks to the Future
#3 on the Franchise 500: Sonic Drive-In Looks to the Future

The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list may be built on the idea of nostalgia, but a new wave of tech-focused initiatives is laying a strong foundation for years to come.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City
#4 on the Franchise 500: Why Taco Bell Has Its Sights Set On Your City

The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list knows that to grow its customer base, it must go where customers are: metropolitan communities.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover

The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list fights off old-age with constant reinvention.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
#6 on the Franchise 500: Culver's Succeeds By Investing In Managers
#6 on the Franchise 500: Culver's Succeeds By Investing In Managers

At the #6 company on our Franchise 500 list, a mentorship program focuses on turning store managers into franchisees -- and it's fueling growth.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
Hayden Field | 3 min read