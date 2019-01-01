My Queue

Franchise Agreements

What Franchisors Need to Know When Drafting Their Franchise Agreements
Franchises

What Franchisors Need to Know When Drafting Their Franchise Agreements

A franchise expert offers some experienced advice about the potholes you may run into when creating your franchise agreement.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure Document

The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure Document

The specific information collected under this list of 23 "Items," each with a mandated title, covers the key topics and covenants found in the franchise agreement.
Rick Grossmann | 8 min read
Do Franchise Owners Have Sales Quotas? The Franchise King Explains.

Do Franchise Owners Have Sales Quotas? The Franchise King Explains.

You may have to hit your numbers.
Joel Libava | 4 min read
Waco's Twin Peaks Loses Franchise Rights After Biker Gang Gun Battle

Waco's Twin Peaks Loses Franchise Rights After Biker Gang Gun Battle

The breastaurant chain says that the franchisee failed to take action following warnings from police and corporate headquarters.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The SEIU Petitions the FTC to Investigate the 'Abusive and Predatory' Franchise Industry

The SEIU Petitions the FTC to Investigate the 'Abusive and Predatory' Franchise Industry

The partnership between the union and franchisees is far from over.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees
Franchisees

Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees

After a franchisee refused to remodel and update its point-of-sale system, Wendy's decided it was time to take action.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Does the Franchise Industry Have a Turnover Problem?
Franchise

Does the Franchise Industry Have a Turnover Problem?

For every 10 new franchises that open in the U.S., nine close, according to a new report.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchisees in Puerto Rico Claim McDonald's Broke FTC Rule
McDonald's

Franchisees in Puerto Rico Claim McDonald's Broke FTC Rule

In letting McDonald's biggest franchisee open up shops in Puerto Rico, local franchisees say the fast-food giant violated FTC rules.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Franchise
Franchises

5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Franchise

With dissatisfying careers and back-to-back layoffs, many people are choosing to take control of their personal and professional future by exploring franchise opportunities. Consider these five tips when looking at franchises.
Paul Segreto | 4 min read
The Fight for 'Fairness in Franchising'
Franchises

The Fight for 'Fairness in Franchising'

The Coalition for Franchisee Associations has put together a Bill of Rights to fight for changes to the long-established franchising system. But that's just a starting point in what could be an uphill battle,
Jason Daley | 9 min read