Franchise Fees

Money Savers

A service fee here, a late fee there, unless we get some help it adds up faster than we can keep track.
Renzo Costarella | 10 min read
Franchise Fees: The Money Question That Can Make or Break Your Franchise

The single most important aspect of your business plan are the fees you charge your franchisees. Discover how to charge enough on the initial fee and royalties to make money without scaring away potential franchisees.
Mark Siebert | 7 min read
Exploring a Franchise Opportunity? 5 Key Questions to Ask.

Embarking on this discovery process will let you check out the business model even as you, the franchisee, are being vetted.
Anna Wilds | 4 min read
Avoid These 3 Simple Mistakes When Buying a Franchise

Owning a franchise can provide you the lifestyle, income and work balance you desire, but you need to be careful, as some opportunities are better than others.
Dan Duffy | 3 min read
Franchise Players: An Auntie Anne's Franchisee on the Importance of Seeking Advice

Eleazar Puente, an Auntie Anne's franchisee, answers questions on motivation, challenges of franchising and more.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read

Franchises

Jeff Elgin
Franchises

There are several questions you should ask yourself before deciding if you should franchise your business.
Erwin J. Keup and Peter Keup | 5 min read
Franchises

The Coalition for Franchisee Associations has put together a Bill of Rights to fight for changes to the long-established franchising system. But that's just a starting point in what could be an uphill battle,
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Franchises

Anago Cleaning Systems founder David Povlitz is lowering the price for its master franchises to $35,000 to help promote self-employment.
Jason Fell
Growth Strategies

What buyers look for when shopping for a franchise if a famous brand name doesn't top their list.
Jeff Elgin | 4 min read
Franchises

Ten sure-fire strategies for tracking down the right one -- and five things to avoid.
Gwen Moran | 13 min read