Franchise Financing

What Franchises Should Look for In a Bank
Franchise Financing

Industry vets offer up advice on finding the financial and lending partner that works for your business.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
7 Ways Franchises Help Franchisees Obtain Financing

Don't go to the same lender who helped you buy your house for franchise funding. Here are a few much better options.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
Why Isn't Access to Credit for Small Business Improving in 2015?

Some 50 percent of small businesses that applied for financing in 2014 haven't yet received it.
David Nilssen | 6 min read
When Seeking an SBA Loan, Remember the 5 C's

Banks analyze these five factors to determine whether to approve your small business loan application.
David Nilssen | 7 min read
This Alternative Financing Avenue Allows You to Tap Into Retirement Funds

Rollovers as business startups can be a sound capitalization strategy, but it does expose you to a risk of loss of retirement funds.
David Nilssen | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Avoid These 3 Simple Mistakes When Buying a Franchise
Franchises

Owning a franchise can provide you the lifestyle, income and work balance you desire, but you need to be careful, as some opportunities are better than others.
Dan Duffy | 3 min read
This Major Franchise Just Announced a 3-Year Project With the White House
Franchises

As part of her 'Let's Move' initiative, Michelle Obama gets Subway to encourage children to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
An Investigative Report on Franchise Profits
Franchise

How much money can franchisees actually earn running their businesses?
Jason Daley | 12 min read
How to Avoid the Most Depressing Sentence in All of Franchising
Franchises

The path to owning a franchise can come with many disappointments, but none as great as this one.
Joel Libava | 4 min read
Lending to Franchises Reaches the Highest Level Since the Recession
Finance

Banks are expected to make $23.9 billion available to franchise businesses this year, according to a new report by the International Franchise Association.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Franchisors Offer Their Own Financing Programs
Franchises

Savvy systems offer financial help to their franchisees.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Tips for Finding a Franchise Loan
Franchises

SBA franchise loans are on the rise, but you still need seed money and a carefully honed business plan. The SBA's Steve Smits provides advice.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read