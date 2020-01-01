Franchise How-To

Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise
Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Talk to these three people -- who are more likely to tell you 'no' -- before handing over your hard-earned cash for a franchise business.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
23 Questions to Ask a Franchisor When You Meet Face to Face

Navigate 'discovery day' with this list of questions that will make sure you learn all the essential information you need before you shake hands.
Mark Siebert | 4 min read
How to Vet Franchisors and Predict Your ROI on a Franchise Business

If you pay peanuts, you may get monkeys. Learn where to dig and why so you can outweigh costs with benefits and find the best franchise opportunity for you
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview

Once you have a few franchises in mind, you'll be talking to a franchise rep from each company. Here's the skinny on how that phone call should go.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources

Once you've narrowed your franchise choices to a few – or a few dozen – it's time to investigate these informational options.
Mark Siebert | 6 min read

More From This Topic

6 Risk Factors You Need to Consider Before Purchasing a Franchise
Starting a Franchise Business

Don't lay down any cash until you've carefully evaluated the most common risks you might face when buying a franchise.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
The 6 Best Financing Options for Franchising a Business
Franchises

Opening a franchise requires lots of capital. If you need a business loan to make it happen, here are the best options available.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold
Starting a Franchise Business

Ask yourself these diagnostic questions to find the franchise business that fits you best.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner
Starting a Franchise Business

One example: What's your end plan for this business?
Gordon Tredgold | 7 min read
5 Tips for Hiring a Franchise Business Coach
Franchise

If you're considering hiring a mentor for your franchise business, consider this key factors.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
6 Legalese Terms Every Franchisee Should Understand
Franchises

Make sure you understand contract jargon before signing your life away.
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
Franchise Real Estate Tips and Strategies
Franchises

Not all square feet are alike when it comes to renting property; know the differences before you sign a lease on your next space.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
Buy the Right Franchise for You: Don't Get Fooled by These 8 Underhanded Sales Tactics
Franchises

A good franchisor wants to make a deal that works for both parties -- but a lot of them just want to make a quick sale.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
3 Steps to Being a Successful Franchise Owner Under 30
Franchises

Opening a business (no matter your age) is tough, but becoming part of a franchise can give you the support you need for success.
Dustin Myers | 5 min read
Franchising's Million-Dollar Question: How Much Money Can I Make?
Franchise Success Stories

Like most worthwhile career ventures, the answer lies in due diligence and conversations with people already in the business.
Rick Bisio | 6 min read