My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

franchise model

What Franchise Model Is Right for You?
Franchises

What Franchise Model Is Right for You?

Learn what factors determine which franchise model is right for your business.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct

In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct

The California Supreme Court ruled that Domino's could not be held liable as an employer in an employee's sexual harassment case.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Why the Court's Ruling on FedEx Drivers Could Jeopardize the Franchise Model

Why the Court's Ruling on FedEx Drivers Could Jeopardize the Franchise Model

In the latest lawsuit that attempts to define the line between independent entrepreneur and employee, the court ruled that FedEx Ground drivers are employees, not independent contractors.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read