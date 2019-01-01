There are no Videos in your queue.
Franchise Players
Franchise
Niche markets are tricky. This entrepreneur learned the hard way.
Entrepreneur Tina Howell loves taking risks, even when it comes to hiring employees.
As the cost of franchising continues to drop, motivated and cash-strapped entrepreneurs are paying their dues with sweat instead. Here are four of the year's hottest franchise categories that do more with less.
Using their knowledge and skills, this couple revamped their careers and finances.
A "French" bakery from Asia rises to take on America.
Franchises
Learn how Rob Steinfeld and Dean Hanson set up a franchise and joined the unexpected travel boom.
Franchises
Why this successful psychologist left for a future in the bar business.
Franchise Players
A Pennsylvania-based father and son gave up their IT jobs to team up in the canine business.
Franchise Players
Need a bike repair? A rental? A new bike? Andrew Alexander's mobile Velofix van will bring it to your home or business.
Franchise Players
In the late 90s, John Gulledge was a high school student hungry for work and experience. Today, he's a successful franchisee enjoying his just desserts.
Franchise Players
Home-care business partners Steve Sudberry and Will Reid have been best friends 40 years. Business kerfuffles? They settle them 'on the ping pong table.'
Franchise Players
Franchisee Billy Sewell not only runs restaurants, he raises money for the children of wounded, disabled and fallen military service members.
Franchise Players
These working mothers decided to help other high-achieving parents with their customer-focused Kiddie Academy franchise.
Franchise Players
First, Rob West had to convince California authorities that 400 gallons of liquid nitrogen at a retail location was perfectly OK.
Franchise Players
Based on the experience her children had with Best in Class Education Center, Priya Venkat opened two franchises in Texas.
