My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Francisco Meré

FinTech México elige a Francisco Meré como su nuevo presidente
FinTech

FinTech México elige a Francisco Meré como su nuevo presidente

El Consejo Directivo de la asociación eligió por votación al emprendedor Francisco Meré Palafox como su nuevo presidente.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read