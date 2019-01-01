My Queue

Franquicias hoteleras

Lecciones de Hoteles Hampton
Franquicias

Lecciones de Hoteles Hampton

Esta red hotelera sumó 1,800 unidades a nivel mundial con una estrategia simple pero efectiva: satisfacer las necesidades de sus huéspedes.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Franquicias de hoteles express escapan de la crisis

Franquicias de hoteles express escapan de la crisis

Mientras las cadenas de cinco estrellas ven caer su facturación, los viajeros de negocios están haciendo crecer el segmento de los hoteles low cost.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Franquicias de hoteles para viajes de negocio

Franquicias de hoteles para viajes de negocio

La Secretaria de Turismo reportó que este segmento genera ganancias por US$1,500 millones anuales, gracias a la organización de congresos y convenciones.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read