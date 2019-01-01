My Queue

Fraud

Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever
Crowdfunding

Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever

For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
The 7 Types of Ecommerce Fraud Schemes You Should Know About

The 7 Types of Ecommerce Fraud Schemes You Should Know About

Who knew there were so many ways for people to cheat and steal?
Shoshanah Posner | 4 min read
Unhappy Holidays! Scammers May Be Cleaning Out Your Online Customers' Wallets.

Unhappy Holidays! Scammers May Be Cleaning Out Your Online Customers' Wallets.

Fortunately, there are steps both shoppers and retailers can take to keep online shopping fraud at bay.
Erika Rasure | 6 min read
Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence

Creator of Doomed Fyre Festival Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence

Billy McFarland defrauded investors of tens of millions of dollars.
Edgar Alvarez | 2 min read
Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire

Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire

Musk has become known for his erratic, off-the-cuff online statements, but he's now paying the price and stepping down as Tesla's chairman.
Hayden Field | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The Dark Web? Why Small Businesses Should Concern Themselves With the Threat.
dark web

The Dark Web? Why Small Businesses Should Concern Themselves With the Threat.

Part of the problem starts with the fact that organizations simply don't know there is a black market for the buying and selling of stolen goods.
Jim Anderson | 5 min read
Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, Arrested in Germany for Potential Evidence Tampering
Fraud

Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, Arrested in Germany for Potential Evidence Tampering

Audi involvement speculated in Volkwagen's ongoing Deiselgate emissions scandal.
Madison Semarjian | 2 min read
Don't Let Your Fraud Protections Discourage Honest Customers From Buying
Fraud

Don't Let Your Fraud Protections Discourage Honest Customers From Buying

Here are three ways to reduce fraud while protecting and retaining customers.
Kathleen Peters | 5 min read
7 Ways Ecommerce Businesses Can Prevent Holiday Fraud
Fraud

7 Ways Ecommerce Businesses Can Prevent Holiday Fraud

An important tip for marketing/production teams: Keep communications open. Amid the holidays' glut of orders, "surprises" let fraudulent transactions creep in.
Kevin Lee | 7 min read
Keep Your Business Fraud-Free With These 3 Steps
Fraud

Keep Your Business Fraud-Free With These 3 Steps

The last thing your business needs is identity theft and stolen funds -- here's how to protect you and your business.
Darin Namken | 6 min read
You Should Be Protecting Your Business from Phony Leads
Customer Leads

You Should Be Protecting Your Business from Phony Leads

If not, you aren't just wasting ad dollars, you're risking legal action and potentially alienating your prospects with unsolicited phone calls.
Rich Kahn | 5 min read
Don't Fall Victim to Fraud: 5 Tips to Protect Your Business When Dealing with Payments
Fraud

Don't Fall Victim to Fraud: 5 Tips to Protect Your Business When Dealing with Payments

The arrival of credit card chips has introduced a whole new level of credit card fraud.
John Canfield | 5 min read
China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All
Transportation

China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All

Chinese police launched an investigation into the funding platform behind the wheeled tram.
David Lumb | 2 min read
9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud
Credit Cards

9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud

Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
John Rampton | 7 min read
It's Time to Talk About Startup Scam Artists
Scams

It's Time to Talk About Startup Scam Artists

Whether it's an investor who gives a startup a term sheet with no capital behind him, or an entrepreneur who raises millions of dollars with nothing but air, the startup world has a problem.
Hillel Fuld | 7 min read