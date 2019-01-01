My Queue

Fred Wilson

Richard Branson Gets Into Carpooling
Sidecar

Richard Branson Gets Into Carpooling

Ridesharing service Sidecar announced a $15 million Series B round from the Virgin co-founder and some top VC houses, including Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
It Takes 3 to Run a Business

It Takes 3 to Run a Business

It may sound mystical, but 3 is a magic number when it comes to your team.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Fred Wilson: 2 Big Reasons Why Bitcoin Isn't Really Useful Yet

Fred Wilson: 2 Big Reasons Why Bitcoin Isn't Really Useful Yet

Even the cryptocurrency's biggest boosters admit it is probably too early to be useful to the mainstream.
Rob Wile | 4 min read
Would a 'Tweet Storm' Feature Kill Twitter?

Would a 'Tweet Storm' Feature Kill Twitter?

Prominent venture capitalist Fred Wilson says the social network should develop a feature that easily allows users to string together longer arguments via a series of numbered tweets. But would eliminating the platform's enforced brevity kill its central appeal?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Inside the Mind of Big-Time Investor Fred Wilson

Inside the Mind of Big-Time Investor Fred Wilson

In this question-and-answer interview, Wilson discusses retirement, Tumblr's exit and getting over a difficult year.
Alyson Shontell | 15+ min read

The Passive Check In: Is This Foursquare's Hail Mary Pass?
Technology

The Passive Check In: Is This Foursquare's Hail Mary Pass?

Amid much criticism, Foursquare is mounting an offense that has many in the startup world sitting up and taking notice.
Brittany VanBibber | 6 min read