Fred Wilson
Sidecar
Ridesharing service Sidecar announced a $15 million Series B round from the Virgin co-founder and some top VC houses, including Avalon Ventures and Union Square Ventures.
It may sound mystical, but 3 is a magic number when it comes to your team.
Even the cryptocurrency's biggest boosters admit it is probably too early to be useful to the mainstream.
Prominent venture capitalist Fred Wilson says the social network should develop a feature that easily allows users to string together longer arguments via a series of numbered tweets. But would eliminating the platform's enforced brevity kill its central appeal?
In this question-and-answer interview, Wilson discusses retirement, Tumblr's exit and getting over a difficult year.
Amid much criticism, Foursquare is mounting an offense that has many in the startup world sitting up and taking notice.
