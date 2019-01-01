My Queue

Free Markets

Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Crisis Management

Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide

Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation

Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation

As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
California's Minimum Wage Hike Puts Business Community at Risk

California's Minimum Wage Hike Puts Business Community at Risk

With a $15-an-hour wage, lawmakers in the Golden State tell business owners, 'Go east, young man.'
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
China Is a Problem, But Higher Tariffs Are Not the Solution

China Is a Problem, But Higher Tariffs Are Not the Solution

Pushing higher tariffs may win Trump some votes, but his politics would yield awful economic policy.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
The One Line in the State of the Union That Shows Why Business Distrusts the President

The One Line in the State of the Union That Shows Why Business Distrusts the President

Sorry, Mr. President. Companies that treat their employees well are the rule in American business, not the exception.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read

More From This Topic

It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries
Free Markets

It's Time for the Private Sector to Break States' Stranglehold on Lotteries

All lotteries are simply taxes dressed as a way to better your financial health.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Realize They're All the C-Word
Free Markets

Entrepreneurs Need to Realize They're All the C-Word

So many people like to identify as entrepreneurs while trying to ignore the economic system that got them there.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship
Obituaries

What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Danny Meyer's Economically Nonsensical Solution to the Tipping 'Problem'
Wages

Danny Meyer's Economically Nonsensical Solution to the Tipping 'Problem'

In eliminating tipping at his restaurants, Danny Meyer just may have proven how necessary gratuities are.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
Winning at All Costs Is Not True Leadership
Leadership

Winning at All Costs Is Not True Leadership

When you set out to win and don't count the costs, you end up paying far more than you expected.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Why Politics and Business Don't Mix
Politics

Why Politics and Business Don't Mix

Executives and business leaders should be aware that expressing their views by nature exerts pressure on employees and associates to conform.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How the NLRB's Employment Ruling Could Hurt Jobs, Business Growth
Joint Employer

How the NLRB's Employment Ruling Could Hurt Jobs, Business Growth

The NLRB just penalized the only entities providing jobs in this country, in the name of increasing employment. How does that make sense?
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Why There Aren't More Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship

Why There Aren't More Entrepreneurs

If there's one thing every entrepreneur needs to be successful, it's the courage to confront the challenges that threaten to derail us and persevere.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Researchers Find Uber Use Leads to a Decrease in DUI Deaths
Uber

Researchers Find Uber Use Leads to a Decrease in DUI Deaths

A study of drunk-driving deaths shows Uber has a positive effect, provided the price is right.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
4 Ways Stock-Market Volatility Affects Every Business
Stocks

4 Ways Stock-Market Volatility Affects Every Business

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners need to pay attention to market swings, whether they like it or not.
Ray Hennessey | 11 min read