Free Shipping
Consumer Psychology
The least nudge is often all that is needed to get a wavering customer to purchase.
Don't let yourself become overwhelmed. Stick with the tried-and-true until you have the bandwidth to experiment.
Know where you can take shortcuts, and you'll thrill customers with a great delivery deal.
Casper is putting bad customer experiences and outdated models and materials to rest.
The basic human desire to get a deal, or better yet something for free, is key to getting people into your store in a mood to buy.
More From This Topic
Sales Strategies
Offering free shipping will improve your conversion rate. Guaranteed! But, it also can kill your profit margins if you're not careful.
Amazon
The company wants to partner with fashion retailers to provide free one-day shipping for its prime-members.
Shipping Strategies
Customers buy more to get free shipping and buy again if their order arrives promptly. Great order processing is great marketing strategy.
Next Big Thing
Successful online marketers recognize Internet shopping is different from going to a store, even when customers are shopping for the same things.
Growth Strategies
From shipping that's too expensive to deliveries that arrive without warning, this infographic outlines what not to do.
Growth Strategies
This infographic has all the dates you'll need for a successful holiday season. Be sure to keep it in a safe place to stay on target.
Marketing
Free shipping can help get customers to buy and boost the size of their orders. Here's how to make sure they're aware of your offer.
Growth Strategies
To help you decide, three entrepreneurs share their past experiences.
Growth Strategies
Meet Luke Knowles, who has made Free Shipping Day bigger than Black Friday.
Marketing
If there's one thing Americans love, it's free shipping. Here are seven popular ways to offer this much desired perk.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
