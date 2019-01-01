My Queue

Free Zones

Money Matters: A Guide For Starting (And Setting) Up A Business In The UAE
Growth Strategies

It is crucial to use precise planning to ensure that your UAE startup can be launched on budget, here's a cost-benefit analysis guide to help you navigate your available options.
Aashish Rajesh | 6 min read
A Framework For The Future: Why The UAE's Free Zones Are Due For A Reinvention

With the recent UAE Cabinet announcement around 100% foreign ownership for UAE companies though, an existential risk is posed for the UAE's free zones.
Aman Merchant | 9 min read
VentureSouq And Latham & Watkins Launch Platform To Help UAE Entrepreneurs Evaluate Free Zones

The Free Zone Navigator compares 11 popular free zones across 19 industries ranging from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and augmented reality.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read