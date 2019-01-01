There are no Videos in your queue.
Free Zones
Growth Strategies
It is crucial to use precise planning to ensure that your UAE startup can be launched on budget, here's a cost-benefit analysis guide to help you navigate your available options.
With the recent UAE Cabinet announcement around 100% foreign ownership for UAE companies though, an existential risk is posed for the UAE's free zones.
The Free Zone Navigator compares 11 popular free zones across 19 industries ranging from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and augmented reality.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
