Freedom

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life
prison

It's a shame how many people waste their freedom.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
This Is Why You Need to Build a 7-Figure Business

Hint: It's not about the money.
Scott Oldford | 5 min read
Free Your Work, Free Your Soul

Here how I built a virtual health-care practice after writing my book, The Emotion Code.
Bradley Nelson | 6 min read
4 Keys to Having More Freedom in Your Business

We often blame the business, but in reality, lack of freedom is due to us. Here are ways to fix that.
Zech Newman | 4 min read
Why Daily Fantasy Sports and All Online Gambling Should Be Legal

In a free society people should be allowed to spend their money however wisely or foolishly they decide.
Carol Roth | 5 min read

Entrepreneurship's Benefits Are Great Even When the Money Isn't
Freedom

Building your own business offers personal freedom and fulfillment, along with the prospect of prosperity.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
What It Takes to Be a Small-Business Owner (Infographic)
National Small Business Week

Despite facing many challenges, the majority of small-business owners say that, if given the opportunity, they would start up all over again.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
The Portfolio Life: A Surprising Route to Job Security
Careers

What if -- instead of thinking of your life's work as a monolithic activity -- you chose to see it as a complex group of interests, passions and activities?
Jeff Goins | 3 min read
The Top Thing Employees Want From Their Bosses, and It's Not a Promotion
Ready For Anything

A performance bonus here or a catered lunch there are sure to be welcome with open arms, but they aren't what employees value most in the workplace.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
Lewis Howes on the 'Warrior's Path' to Greatness
Success Strategies

Have you ever wondered what it takes for an average person to become great?
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
Using FOIA Requests for a Competitive Edge
Competition

The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Issamar Ginzberg | 5 min read
Passion, Freedom and Impact: The 3 Ingredients of Business Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

When all three work together, you can experience the pure joy of entrepreneurship.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right
Ready For Anything

You can talk the talk and even walk the walk but it takes far more courage and strength to do the right thing in spite of personal risk.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Can We Please Recognize Entrepreneurship as a Profession Already?
Entrepreneurship

The buzz of doing deals and being your own boss is truly rewarding, but the concept of entrepreneurship could be better acknowledged.
James Caan | 3 min read
Why the Future of Work Is Already Here
Ready For Anything

Skeptical of allowing employees to work remotely? Don't be. Here are five steps to getting started and getting more productivity from employees.
7 min read