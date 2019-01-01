My Queue

Freedom of Speech

How to Prevent Presidential Debates From Becoming Disruptive Workplace Debates
Politics

With some guidelines in place, there's nothing wrong with healthy political conversations.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
Microsoft to Crack Down on Content Promoting Extremist Acts

'The events of the past few months are a strong reminder that the Internet can be used for the worst reasons imaginable,' Microsoft said in its post.
Reuters | 3 min read
Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp

The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why It's OK to Sell Merchandise With the Confederate Battle Flag

As long as people have a right to freedom of speech, businesses are free to sell whatever is still legal.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Watch Out, Internet Trolls. In Britain, You Could Get Up to Two Years in Jail.
Freedom of Speech

British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Michael Bloomberg to Grads: You May Hate What I Stand For, But Don't Repress Me
Michael Bloomberg

The former New York City mayor chastised college students across the country for censoring conservative voices.
Laura Entis | 15+ min read
Mozilla's CEO Resigns in Wake of Criticism Over Stance on Gay Marriage
Resignation

Eich insisted just yesterday that he wouldn't resign, but Mozilla says he is stepping down.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.
Legal

Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read