There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Freedom of Speech
Politics
With some guidelines in place, there's nothing wrong with healthy political conversations.
'The events of the past few months are a strong reminder that the Internet can be used for the worst reasons imaginable,' Microsoft said in its post.
The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
As long as people have a right to freedom of speech, businesses are free to sell whatever is still legal.
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
More From This Topic
Freedom of Speech
British Justice Secretary: 'Internet trolls are cowards who are poisoning our national life.'
Michael Bloomberg
The former New York City mayor chastised college students across the country for censoring conservative voices.
Resignation
Eich insisted just yesterday that he wouldn't resign, but Mozilla says he is stepping down.
Legal
Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?