freelance economy

Co-working Space a Boon for Teething Startups
The industry witnesses more startups investing in co-working spaces due to a shortage of commercial space in India
Varun Manian | 3 min read
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro

Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Matthew Baker | 5 min read
The Surprising Reality Is Freelancers Are Happy and Prospering

The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
Top In-Demand Skills Freelancers Need to Stay Competitive in a Gig Economy

Freelancers must acquire multiple skills and expand horizons to leverage the global opportunity
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Why Startups Should Consider Outsourcing Work to Freelancers

Freelancers are not bound by geography and this enables companies to partner with the best minds to get their job done
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

3 Ways Virtual Workers Make Organizations More Effective
Virtual Teams

Avoiding in-office distractions can be a major plus for your company.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Repealing Obamacare Will be a Disaster for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs Who Rely on Them
Freelancers

Access to affordable health insurance has sped the growth of the gig economy. Losing that coverage will make freelancing untenable for many.
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
What New York City's New Freelancer Law Means for All Small Businesses
Freelancers

Will New York's freelancer rights bill spread to other cities? Stay tuned.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
How to Navigate Freelancing When You Have a Day Job
Freelancers

Working a job all day and freelancing the rest of the time is tough but digital tools are making it easier.
Greg Waldorf | 5 min read
This Is What's Next Now That the Gig Economy Has Changed Everything
Innovation Now

Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
How the Gig Economy Is Changing Work for Women
freelance economy

The freelance and contract economy opens up options for time, balance and flexibility.
Jenny Galluzzo | 5 min read
These 3 Million Dollar Apps Were Built By Non-Coders
Apps

Coding takes time to master, so you may be better off to hire a freelancer to handle the heavy lifting.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-Demand

On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Sam Madden | 5 min read
If You Work From Home, Do This Every Day
Work From Home

It's time to give yourself a break.
Joe Keohane | 4 min read
The 4 Essentials You Must Know to Hire Freelancers Effectively
Freelancers

Freelance workers can benefit your business. Make sure you are making the best use of their time -- and your money.
Jeffrey Dake | 5 min read