freelance economy
co-working spaces
The industry witnesses more startups investing in co-working spaces due to a shortage of commercial space in India
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
The gig economy proves that independent contract work is much more than something to do between jobs. It can be a full-time career.
Freelancers must acquire multiple skills and expand horizons to leverage the global opportunity
Freelancers are not bound by geography and this enables companies to partner with the best minds to get their job done
More From This Topic
Virtual Teams
Avoiding in-office distractions can be a major plus for your company.
Freelancers
Access to affordable health insurance has sped the growth of the gig economy. Losing that coverage will make freelancing untenable for many.
Freelancers
Will New York's freelancer rights bill spread to other cities? Stay tuned.
Freelancers
Working a job all day and freelancing the rest of the time is tough but digital tools are making it easier.
Innovation Now
Greater change is coming and new emerging platforms are changing markets in multiple industries.
freelance economy
The freelance and contract economy opens up options for time, balance and flexibility.
Apps
Coding takes time to master, so you may be better off to hire a freelancer to handle the heavy lifting.
On-Demand
On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Freelancers
Freelance workers can benefit your business. Make sure you are making the best use of their time -- and your money.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?