Freelancers

5 Tips for Finding and Managing the Right Freelancer
Freelancers

5 Tips for Finding and Managing the Right Freelancer

Hiring a freelancer allows you to reap the benefits of a unique pool of talent.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
How to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Career

How to Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Career

This class will empower you to discover where your true talents lie and monetize those skills as a freelancer.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company

Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
Onboarding Freelancers Is Tough -- Here's How to Do It Right the First Time

Onboarding Freelancers Is Tough -- Here's How to Do It Right the First Time

Maximize the value of your freelance partnerships by treating freelancers like a part of the team.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Make a Steady Freelance Income
Side Hustle

5 Ways to Make a Steady Freelance Income

Want a lucrative side hustle? Here's how to make it happen.
Entrepreneur Store | 5 min read
How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer
Gig Economy

How to Build Your Own Career as a Freelancer

'Command the Fees You Deserve With Ilise Benun' is your guide to becoming a freelancer this year.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
It's Way Past Time to Get Over These 3 Stereotypes About Freelance Workers
Freelancers

It's Way Past Time to Get Over These 3 Stereotypes About Freelance Workers

You may be under some misconceptions about the freelance economy. The truth is independent contractors can help you reach your corporate goals.
Tiffany Delmore | 6 min read
7 Lucrative Side Hustles
Side Hustle

7 Lucrative Side Hustles

The right freelance gig can be a lucrative way to pad your salary and bring in a little extra every month.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
AI Is Disrupting Freelancing: Here's How You Can Thrive
Freelancers

AI Is Disrupting Freelancing: Here's How You Can Thrive

All you have to do is add new skills faster than the robots can update themselves.
John Rampton | 7 min read
50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary
Remote Workers

50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

The money can be pretty good but you're on your own. For some people that's the best part.
John Rampton | 12 min read
11 Best Websites to Find Freelance Jobs and Make Extra Money
Making Money

11 Best Websites to Find Freelance Jobs and Make Extra Money

Need extra cash? Let these sites know you're available -- and ready to work.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk
Risk

5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk

Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
Capitalize on the Rise of the Contingent Workforce to Push Strategic Projects Over the Finish Line
Gig Workers

Capitalize on the Rise of the Contingent Workforce to Push Strategic Projects Over the Finish Line

Just be sure to treat those gig workers right because, with employment at a historic high, it's not uncommon for recruiters to poach workers from competitors.
Peter Limone | 5 min read
Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource
Outsourcing

Here's How to Know When You Should Outsource

Sure, outsourcing can help you cut costs, but smart companies are asking it to do more.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read