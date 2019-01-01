My Queue

11 Best Websites to Find Freelance Jobs and Make Extra Money
Making Money

Need extra cash? Let these sites know you're available -- and ready to work.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
3 Top Tips to Help You, as a Freelancer, Establish Long-Term Relationships With Clients

The gig economy is growing. How can a freelancer secure more work, and at higher pay?
Vlad Dobrynin | 8 min read
The Fact That It Took Me 17 Years to Be Fairly Compensated Shows Freelancers Are Not Afraid to Use Their Legal Muscle

The settlement of the Electronic Rghts copyright suit is sending a message to business owners.
Joan Oleck | 5 min read
Marketers: Here's How to Make Your Freelance Writers Fall in Love with You

Take the task of hiring a freelancer as seriously as you would hiring a full-timer.
Sarah Rickerd | 5 min read
5 Indications That 'Side-Gigging' Is More Than a Fad

Side jobs are becoming a better and better option, thanks to apps and mobile technology.
Greg Waldorf | 4 min read

6 Must-Dos When Hiring a Freelancer
Freelancers

Make sure both parties understand up-front exactly what's needed.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Triple Your Business' Efficiency by Using Virtual Assistants
Virtual Assistant

These 10 steps will help your company grow, using digital outsourcing.
Andrew Cohen | 7 min read
The Secret to Bolstering Your Startup on a Lean Budget
Freelancers

Go out and hire a couple of those ultimate entrepreneurs: freelancers.
Xenios Thrasyvoulou | 4 min read
Freelancers and Their Advocates Gain New Visibility
Entrepreneurs

Freelancers Union founder is elected to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Brian Patrick Eha