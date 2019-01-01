My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Freemium

4 Effective Business Models That Built Billion-Dollar Companies
Business Model

4 Effective Business Models That Built Billion-Dollar Companies

From software that's free to virtual goods that cost real money, all the new models have their uses.
Deji Atoyebi | 7 min read
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
7 Tips for Successfully Introducing Freemium Business Software

7 Tips for Successfully Introducing Freemium Business Software

Making a profit on a new software business solution requires successfully giving away the basic version.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
6 Leaders Share the Secrets to SaaS Startup Success

6 Leaders Share the Secrets to SaaS Startup Success

From being the face of your startup to not just focusing on the freemium model, six leaders share what it takes to make it.
Aaron Orendorff | 7 min read
3 Tips for Building Your Brand by Giving Away Images

3 Tips for Building Your Brand by Giving Away Images

Allowing visitors to your site and other bloggers free use of images you own is a reliable method for expanding your business and your network.
Ann Smarty | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Master the Art of the Cluster Sell and Dominate Your Industry
Big Data

Master the Art of the Cluster Sell and Dominate Your Industry

A software company CEO describes a strategy to capture many clients across a business sector.
Ben Zifkin | 4 min read
When You Should Work for Free (Yes, Seriously)
Free Offers

When You Should Work for Free (Yes, Seriously)

A look at when should you use free as a strategy and how can you best leverage it.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds
Websites

How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds

Strikingly pulls from LinkedIn to build customized websites in one easy step.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office
Microsoft

Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office

Office for iPad now available in the Apple store
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price
Finance

Four Questions to Ask Before Setting a Price

Before you figure out your pricing, figure out your business.
Mark Stiving | 4 min read
Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?
Growth Strategies

Freemium: Is the Price Right for Your Company?

The try-before-you-buy business model can work -- if you can monetize your offerings.
Barbara Findlay Schenck | 4 min read