Freemium
Business Model
From software that's free to virtual goods that cost real money, all the new models have their uses.
Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Making a profit on a new software business solution requires successfully giving away the basic version.
From being the face of your startup to not just focusing on the freemium model, six leaders share what it takes to make it.
Allowing visitors to your site and other bloggers free use of images you own is a reliable method for expanding your business and your network.
More From This Topic
Big Data
A software company CEO describes a strategy to capture many clients across a business sector.
Free Offers
A look at when should you use free as a strategy and how can you best leverage it.
Websites
Strikingly pulls from LinkedIn to build customized websites in one easy step.
Microsoft
Office for iPad now available in the Apple store
Finance
Before you figure out your pricing, figure out your business.
Growth Strategies
The try-before-you-buy business model can work -- if you can monetize your offerings.
