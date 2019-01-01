My Queue

Freight Brokerage Business

Expert Advice: 8 Tips for Success From Freight Brokerage Owners
Expert Advice: 8 Tips for Success From Freight Brokerage Owners

As a freight broker, your most important working relationship will be with the freight carriers you hire to move goods for your clients. Find out how to select the best carriers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Freight Brokers: 2 Common Service Problems and How to Fix Them

Here's how to handle those bumps in the road so they don't derail your business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Keep 'Em Coming Back: How Freight Brokers Can Engage Customers Online

Using your website and social media to boost your business is critical for your success, even if the bulk of your work as a freight broker takes place on the open road.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Contracts 101: The Critical Paperwork You'll Use as a Freight Broker

As a freight broker, you'll need to understand the paperwork that comes with the profession. Here's what you need to know.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Starting a Freight Brokerage Business? 5 Things You Need to Know.

Before you get started, learn about these five regulatory and practical requirements of starting and running a freight brokerage.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read

Is a letter of credit from our bank enough to start a freight broker business?
Starting a Business

Nina Kaufman
Researching Global Markets
Growth Strategies

If you've been thinking of expanding your business to other countries, start your efforts here. This list of resources will help you gather your preliminary research.
6 min read
Import FAQs
Growth Strategies

These Q & As will help you learn the key steps in importing.
7 min read
How to Start a Freight Brokerage Business
Starting a Business

Get your entrepreneurial destiny really moving by becoming a broker--matching shippers and transportation servicess--for the freight industry.
15+ min read