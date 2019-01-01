Frequent Fliers

There are no Videos in your queue.
Staying fed, cozy and entertained is the key to enduring all the inconveniences of travel without undue stress.
According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
Use the same air carrier for frequent flyer perks, remember your visa and be sure to stay hydrated and rested as you travel the world.
Carriers are increasing the number of seats available for booking to accommodate the demand.
This is something frustrated fliers will find hard to believe, but it appears to be true.
Experts are estimating that the number of passengers traveling in March and April will be up by about 2 percent.
Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Travel is a big part of most business jobs and doing travel right should be invaluable.
Turns out, America's airline companies have the world's most uncomfortable seats. Yay.
Reward programs have been eroding over the last 10 years as airlines shift their devotion to cold, hard, calculable dollars.
MileWise lets users manage their travel rewards programs and search for flights that offer them maximum benefits
CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg on how to make the most of your airline mileage.
