My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fresca

After Juices, Fresca Now Eyes the Indian Snacks Market
MSMEs

After Juices, Fresca Now Eyes the Indian Snacks Market

Fresca is one of the fastest growing packaged fruit juice brands in the country. MD & founder, Akhil Gupta got candid with Entrepreneur India to talk about its foray into snacks and more
Aastha Singal | 5 min read