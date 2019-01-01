My Queue

Fresh Ideas

Your Next Great Innovation for Your Business Might Come From Another Industry
Your Next Great Innovation for Your Business Might Come From Another Industry

It is always worth paying attention to what is happening in other sectors, as it led to my success.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company

Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
Most Content Marketers Are Making These 3 Crushing Mistakes

Content marketing can be a powerful tool for any business, but it can also harm your company if done incorrectly.
Stephanie Mann | 5 min read
What's The Value of An Idea?

A good idea can change put a great team on an entirely different trajectory.
Mark Peter Davis | 3 min read
Mentoring Is Critical to Keep Minorities in STEM

Here are three ways that entrepreneurs can encourage these kids to work toward science and engineering careers.
Sophia Shaw | 4 min read

More From This Topic

8 Ways to Get Your Team Thinking Creatively Like Children
Creativity

Want to encourage an anything-goes mindset? Look no further than the pint-sized inspirations around us.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
What Happens When You Ask Fifth Graders to Solve a Big Life Problem? A Little Bit of Genius.
Fresh Ideas

New York City schools partnered with tech companies to help students create solutions for problems affecting their communities.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
What's the Big Idea? 10 Qualities That Set Big Ideas Apart.
Ideas

Thinking up the idea that will change everything for your company will never be easy but you can learn to recognize the ones that have the potential.
Chris Wirthwein | 5 min read
How Good Meals and Goodwill Lead to Good Business
Inspiration

When stumped for some creative inspiration, order up a round of collaboration while sharing victuals and conversation with the team.
Joe Erwin | 4 min read
5 Industries Ripe for Young Entrepreneurs to Disrupt
Starting a Business

Looking for your next business idea? Check out these five fields oozing with potential.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
How to Set and Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions
Growth Strategies

When starting up a new business, it can be so difficult to pull your head up from working to see the big picture. Thankfully, there's New Year's for that.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
Business-Boosting Gifts to Give Yourself for the Holidays
Starting a Business

While giving yourself a watch or a new pair of jeans can make you look and feel good, a motivational book or even some nonfiction might give you some much-needed time to unwind.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Tis the Season for Giving Thanks
Growth Strategies

With Christmas just a day away, don't forget to give a big 'THANK YOU' to the VIPs in your life.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Need a Post-Sandy Stress Reliever? Take Small Breaks
Growth Strategies

Just breathe, take a walk and eat nurturing foods. These tips and others will help you reduce your stress load, even when you're not dealing with a natural disaster.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Messy Office? 7 Ways to Spruce Up Your Startup
Starting a Business

When it comes to plowing as much time into your startup as possible, keeping your desk clean and organized can do wonders.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read