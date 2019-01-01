My Queue

Freshbooks

Are You (Finally) Ready to Do Your Taxes Online?
Taxes

GoDaddy reveals that half of small companies still do taxes by hand and offers advice on how to go digital.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Payroll, Meet Accounting: ZenPayroll and FreshBooks Join Forces

Payroll service ZenPayroll and cloud accounting software company FreshBooks are combining their services in a move that could help small-business owners.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Top 5 Technology Secrets To Build Your Small Business in 2014

To ring in the New Year, small businesses need to start off on the right foot. Here are the most effective ways new technologies can help small businesses punch above their weight class and increase profits in 2014.
Michael Garrity | 4 min read
A Look at the Best Online Accounting Tools

Small-business accounting is moving online, where it's becoming cheaper, more powerful--and a lot more confusing
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read