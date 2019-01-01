Latest
Freshdesk
SaaS
How To Build a SaaS Startup That Wins and Lasts
SaaS model makes it easy for customers to buy from you – but it also means you need to pay attention to how you price.
Dr. Ravi Mehrotra
|
5 min read
Freshdesk Continues Global Expansion: Opens New Regional Office In Berlin
Berlin's operations will be led by Arun Mani, managing director in Continental Europe
Sneha Banerjee
|
2 min read
What Freshdesk's selection to Gartner's Magic Quadrant mean for the SaaS domain in India?
This marks the first year Freshdesk is included in the Magic Quadrant
Sneha Banerjee
|
2 min read
We Are Not Acquiring Revenue, We Are Acquiring Talented Technology"
A brush with a dreadful experience with customer service and a couple of start-up competitions helped Girish Mathrubootham and team curate the idea of forming Freshdesk – a cloud-based customer support platform.
Sneha Banerjee
|
6 min read
Freshdesk Buys Social Customer Service Startup Airwoot
Airwoot is the company's fifth acquisition in the past 12 months.
Sneha Banerjee
|
2 min read
