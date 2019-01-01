My Queue

Freshers

How Start-ups in The Corporate Ecosystem Could help bridge the Skill Gap in Today's Workforce
Startups

How Start-ups in The Corporate Ecosystem Could help bridge the Skill Gap in Today's Workforce

Here's How Start-ups are Producing Skilled Labourforce
Ankush Puri | 4 min read
#4 Skills That Will Get You Hired At a Startup

#4 Skills That Will Get You Hired At a Startup

Entering the corporate world and more specifically the hyper-active startup world brings its own set of challenges for freshers.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
We Are Not Acquiring Revenue, We Are Acquiring Talented Technology"

We Are Not Acquiring Revenue, We Are Acquiring Talented Technology"

A brush with a dreadful experience with customer service and a couple of start-up competitions helped Girish Mathrubootham and team curate the idea of forming Freshdesk – a cloud-based customer support platform.
Sneha Banerjee | 6 min read