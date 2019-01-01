My Queue

freshii

Why the NLRB Says This Franchise Isn't a Joint Employer, But McDonald's Is
Joint Employer

The franchise industry just got a clue to untangling a knotty problem.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Freshii's CEO Says McDonald's Franchisees Want to Open Healthy Shops Inside Fast-Food Restaurants

Matthew Corrin believes opening Freshii locations in McDonald's would be win-win for everyone involved -- and he says that franchisees agree with him.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How You Interact With the Customer Will Make or Break You

This restaurant franchisee learned his customer skills from working weekends at flea markets.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read