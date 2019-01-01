My Queue

Friendly Transfer

La red social que te deja hacer transacciones al extranjero sin costo extra
Friendly Transfer es una startup ecuatoriana que resuelve el problema de los costos al enviar o recibir dinero del extranjero sin importar en qué país sea.
Yanin Alfaro | 3 min read