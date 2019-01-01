There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Friends
There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
From Warby Parker to Airbnb, check out these business buddies.
Candidates are looking for authenticity, plain and simple.
It doesn't happen without effort and consistency.
More From This Topic
Dating Apps
Because the more, the merrier -- romantically or not.
Networking
Social networking has changed the definition of "friend." But successful networking isn't about how many friends you have.
Friends and Family
True entrepreneurial success is deftly managing business demands so well that you keep close to the people who love you.
Office Etiquette
A colleague returning to work while still grieving welcomes kind words but their raw emotional state makes it easy to say the wrong thing.
Company Culture
Unsurprisingly, workers who enjoy the company of their coworkers are far more productive and innovative than people who don't.
Friends and Family
Conventional wisdom says it's a big risk, both to the business and the relationship. But there are exceptions to every rule.
Relationships
Don't wait until that person goes off. Know what behaviors to look for and then keep away.
Hiring Tips
Stranger are often easier to manage and -- if needed -- fire.
Starting a Business
Having your closest friends around when you start a business can be very rewarding.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?