My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friends and Family

9 Ways to Attract Good Energy Today and Every Day
Positive Thinking

9 Ways to Attract Good Energy Today and Every Day

Good energy can boost our feelings of well-being, dissolve feelings of anxiety and improve communication.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Science Says Healthy Scheduling Habits Make People Happier

Science Says Healthy Scheduling Habits Make People Happier

Scheduling work makes you more productive but scheduling leisure makes it way too much like work to be enjoyed.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success

Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success

It boils down to family, friends, fun, purposeful work and money -- in that order.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

It won't matter how good your numbers are if you let your health go bad.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ... and My Business Partner

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ... and My Business Partner

How this contributor and her sibling run their company like the 'family' business it is.
AlexAnndra Ontra | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The One Rule to Achieving Work-Life Balance
Motivation

The One Rule to Achieving Work-Life Balance

To find true balance, you may need to evaluate who you spend the most time with.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
2 Harsh Experiences Convinced Me Never to Invest in Friends' Companies
friendships

2 Harsh Experiences Convinced Me Never to Invest in Friends' Companies

How do you avoid the drama-filled minefield that can result when a friend pressures you for financial support? Try these 4 responses.
Alex Gold | 6 min read
9 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Spend Their Weekends
Work-Life Balance

9 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Spend Their Weekends

All work and no play makes for a very dull entrepreneur.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse
Collaboration

Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse

The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap
Finance

Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap

Founders generally realize the importance of systematically learning about their customers, but the cost is often a shock.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
Here's What Jeff Bezos Prefers to Work-Life Balance and Why You Should Live By It
Work-Life Balance

Here's What Jeff Bezos Prefers to Work-Life Balance and Why You Should Live By It

Work-life balance naively suggests working and non-working hours should be evenly apportioned.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why Sunday Is the Most Important Day of the Week for Your Wellbeing
Work-Life Balance

Why Sunday Is the Most Important Day of the Week for Your Wellbeing

Your business will benefit when you prioritize time for yourself and the important people in your life.
Ryan Coisson | 7 min read
5 Tips to Successfully Manage 'Friends and Family' Hires
Ready For Anything

5 Tips to Successfully Manage 'Friends and Family' Hires

Yes, the labor market is tough. But be careful about hiring someone you know. That move could lead to a long-term damaged relationship.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
What Growing Up in a Blue-Collar Household Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Friends and Family

What Growing Up in a Blue-Collar Household Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

What separates the best entrepreneurs from the rest is usually their character, and nothing builds character better than hard work.
Bob Rutherford | 6 min read
The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success
Crowdfunding

The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success

To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read