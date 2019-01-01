My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Frozen yogurt

For National Frozen Yogurt Month, Get A Spoonful of These Tasty Franchises
Franchise 500

For National Frozen Yogurt Month, Get A Spoonful of These Tasty Franchises

Frozen Yogurt is a summer trend that's not going anywhere.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
Why These 5 Franchises Stand Out From the Crowd

Why These 5 Franchises Stand Out From the Crowd

In a market full of copycats, these franchises each have something different that sets them apart.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
A List of Food Franchises and How Much They Cost

A List of Food Franchises and How Much They Cost

Feeling hungry? Sink your teeth into these food companies that ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

Frozen yogurt is no longer the hot trend it was five years ago -- but that just motivates Laura Baldwin to keep innovating.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
What You Can Learn From a Failed Franchise Investment

What You Can Learn From a Failed Franchise Investment

In Franchise Players, Entrepreneur typically highlights successful franchisees. Here's one franchisee who failed – and what he has learned.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Joining a Franchise That Is "THTK:" Totally Honest and Totally Kind
Franchise Players

Joining a Franchise That Is "THTK:" Totally Honest and Totally Kind

Yogurtland's philosophy sold Sung Ok on the fro-yo franchise's business model.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Mrs. Fields and TCBY Are Rising From the Ashes, Hand in Hand
Franchise

Mrs. Fields and TCBY Are Rising From the Ashes, Hand in Hand

Through dual branding and an in-store ecommerce business, the two sweet sister brands are hoping to cash in on a new type of franchise.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Franchise Players: A Young Franchisee Brings Family's Lessons to Forever Yogurt
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: A Young Franchisee Brings Family's Lessons to Forever Yogurt

Mit Patel draws inspiration from his family as he ventures out as his own franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies
Franchises

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies

Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Franchise Players: From Piloting Planes to Fro-Yo Franchising
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: From Piloting Planes to Fro-Yo Franchising

Here's how Paul Hornick went from working as a stunt pilot to owning four Red Mango frozen yogurt shops.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Frozen-Yogurt Franchise Fight Heats Up
Franchises

Frozen-Yogurt Franchise Fight Heats Up

'Go self-serve or go home,' says one competitor. Franchises get creative to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded frozen-yogurt market.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
In Fashion or Franchising, Trendiness Is Fickle
Franchises

In Fashion or Franchising, Trendiness Is Fickle

Here today, gone tomorrow? If the industry you're looking at fits the definition of 'trendy,' it's probably a good idea to look elsewhere.
Tracy Stapp Herold
Sports Figures Invest in a Sweet Startup
Franchises

Sports Figures Invest in a Sweet Startup

As Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt franchisees, sports luminaries show their softer side.
David Port | 4 min read