There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Frozen yogurt
Franchise 500
Frozen Yogurt is a summer trend that's not going anywhere.
In a market full of copycats, these franchises each have something different that sets them apart.
Feeling hungry? Sink your teeth into these food companies that ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.
Frozen yogurt is no longer the hot trend it was five years ago -- but that just motivates Laura Baldwin to keep innovating.
In Franchise Players, Entrepreneur typically highlights successful franchisees. Here's one franchisee who failed – and what he has learned.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
Yogurtland's philosophy sold Sung Ok on the fro-yo franchise's business model.
Franchise
Through dual branding and an in-store ecommerce business, the two sweet sister brands are hoping to cash in on a new type of franchise.
Franchise Players
Mit Patel draws inspiration from his family as he ventures out as his own franchisee.
Franchises
Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Franchise Players
Here's how Paul Hornick went from working as a stunt pilot to owning four Red Mango frozen yogurt shops.
Franchises
'Go self-serve or go home,' says one competitor. Franchises get creative to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded frozen-yogurt market.
Franchises
Here today, gone tomorrow? If the industry you're looking at fits the definition of 'trendy,' it's probably a good idea to look elsewhere.
Franchises
As Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt franchisees, sports luminaries show their softer side.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?