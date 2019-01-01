My Queue

FTC

'Fyre' Danger! 7 Ways Influencers, Brands and Agencies Can Avoid Getting Burned for Not Disclosing Endorsements
Influencers

Is your company promoting itself via influencers? Tread very, very carefully. The FTC is watching.
Paul Menes | 6 min read
Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever

For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
Why the FTC's Influencer Disclosure Policy Is Completely Off Target

The FTC's new guidelines won't impact micro-influencers, who know they can skirt the rules without getting caught.
Gil Eyal | 6 min read
Qualcomm, in Deals With Apple and Others, Violated Competition Laws, Says FTC

The chip manufacturer's exclusive agreement with the iPhone maker unfairly locked out competitors, the FTC said.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
The FTC Is Skeptical When Celebrities Are Paid to Like Your Product

The Federal Trade Commission has launched investigations into a number of big-name brands it says have bent the rules governing paid celebrity endorsements.
Matthew Wilson | 4 min read

FTC Wants Better Disclosures for Sponsored Social Media Posts
Social Media

If a company is paying you to shill a product on social media, you better do more than write a little #ad hashtag at the very end of your post.
David Murphy | 3 min read
How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger
Staples

The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Phil Wahba | 4 min read
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices
Security

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Amazon Found Liable for Charges Incurred by Kids Using Apps
Amazon

The FTC had sued Amazon in 2014, alleging that the company failed to make proper disclosures to parents regarding purchases made by their children.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Government Asked Amazon to Lie in Staples-Office Depot Merger Case, Judge Says
Mergers and Acquisitions

'The public ought to know that the government wanted Amazon to say some things that weren't true,' Emmet Sullivan said.
Jen Wieczner | 3 min read
Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read
3 Marketing Claims That Hurt Your Reputation
Online Marketing

Snake oil has a distinct odor, even online.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices
Regulations

'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.
Google

The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Nathan McAlone | 2 min read
Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines
Small Business Heroes

Be aware of new FTC regulations regarding advertising and social media.
Eric Dahan | 3 min read