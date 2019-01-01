There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
FTC
Influencers
Is your company promoting itself via influencers? Tread very, very carefully. The FTC is watching.
For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
The FTC's new guidelines won't impact micro-influencers, who know they can skirt the rules without getting caught.
The chip manufacturer's exclusive agreement with the iPhone maker unfairly locked out competitors, the FTC said.
The Federal Trade Commission has launched investigations into a number of big-name brands it says have bent the rules governing paid celebrity endorsements.
More From This Topic
Social Media
If a company is paying you to shill a product on social media, you better do more than write a little #ad hashtag at the very end of your post.
Staples
The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Security
The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Amazon
The FTC had sued Amazon in 2014, alleging that the company failed to make proper disclosures to parents regarding purchases made by their children.
Mergers and Acquisitions
'The public ought to know that the government wanted Amazon to say some things that weren't true,' Emmet Sullivan said.
Mergers and Acquisitions
More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Regulations
'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Google
The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?