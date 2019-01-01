My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fun Facts

Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him

Not only is he one of the wealthiest people in the world, but he's also a philanthropist, an author and even a knight.
Rose Leadem | 13 min read
24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

By 2020, the fast-food chain is expected to be larger than Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
25 Surprising Facts About Warren Buffett

25 Surprising Facts About Warren Buffett

From buying his first stock at age 11 to having his face on Cherry Coke cans in China, these Warren Buffett facts might surprise you.
Rose Leadem | 13 min read
14 Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin

14 Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency has had a tumultuous existence so far.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
15 Surprising Facts About Wikipedia

15 Surprising Facts About Wikipedia

Today, there are more than 32.5 million Wikipedians in the world.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read

More From This Topic

21 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg

21 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Sheryl Sandberg

The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You
Fast Food

22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

Did you know a chicken nugget once sold on eBay for $8,100?
Grace Reader | 6 min read
Does it Pay to Release Super Bowl Ads Before the Game?
Super Bowl

Does it Pay to Release Super Bowl Ads Before the Game?

Check out these stats, as well as 20 other facts on the big game.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
24 Mind-Blowing Facts About Warren Buffett and His $70 Billion Fortune
Warren Buffett

24 Mind-Blowing Facts About Warren Buffett and His $70 Billion Fortune

He was picking out stocks at 11 years old and had amassed the equivalent of $53,000 in today's dollars by the time he was 16.
Emmie Martin | 4 min read
Google's CEO Shared Some Little-Known Personal Facts on a Visit to India
Sundar Pichai

Google's CEO Shared Some Little-Known Personal Facts on a Visit to India

He first thought Gmail was an April Fool's joke.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell
Franchises

20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell

Before tacos, the now popular chain served hot dogs and hamburgers.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play
Radicals & Visionaries

13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play

From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 11 min read
Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.
History

Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.

The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker
Who Knew?

The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker

The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Fasten-ating History of the Humble Zipper
Who Knew?

The Fasten-ating History of the Humble Zipper

In which we unzip the up-and-down origins of the little mechanical wonder that keeps your pants from falling down.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read