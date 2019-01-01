My Queue

Funding outlook

Small Business Funding Options Are Plentiful When You Know Where to Look
Funding

Small Business Funding Options Are Plentiful When You Know Where to Look

Non-bank lenders provide many new avenues to financing for businesses.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
4 Options for Raising Capital From Friends, Investors or Even the Feds

4 Options for Raising Capital From Friends, Investors or Even the Feds

Few entrepreneurs are self funded, all the rest need to jump through hoops and negotiate a web of rules.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Venture Capitalist Investing Might Take a Dip in 2013

Venture Capitalist Investing Might Take a Dip in 2013

Seed-stage companies had a particularly rough go in 2012, and money will likely to be sparser in 2013.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital

What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital

Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read
What Facebook's IPO Means for VCs and Entrepreneurs

What Facebook's IPO Means for VCs and Entrepreneurs

The social networking giant's showing on the public market may land with a thud.
Peter S. Cohan

More From This Topic

What Groupon's IPO Means for Your Startup
Finance

What Groupon's IPO Means for Your Startup

Groupon went public to overwhelming demand. But will the surge help melt the near-frozen IPO market?
Peter S. Cohan