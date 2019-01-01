There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Funding outlook
Funding
Non-bank lenders provide many new avenues to financing for businesses.
Few entrepreneurs are self funded, all the rest need to jump through hoops and negotiate a web of rules.
Seed-stage companies had a particularly rough go in 2012, and money will likely to be sparser in 2013.
Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
The social networking giant's showing on the public market may land with a thud.
More From This Topic
Finance
Groupon went public to overwhelming demand. But will the surge help melt the near-frozen IPO market?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?