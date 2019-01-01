Fundraisers

My Queue

5 Reasons Bootstrapping Your Business is the Best Thing You Can Do
5 Reasons Bootstrapping Your Business is the Best Thing You Can Do

Investors know those companies that are bootstrapped know how to run the business and ensure equity.
Brian Foley | 6 min read
Doing Good One T-Shirt at a Time

Doing Good One T-Shirt at a Time

Sevenly serves its causes through the sale of limited-edition T-shirts.
Gwen Moran | 6 min read
CharityBuzz's Big Idea: Altruistic Online Auctions

CharityBuzz's Big Idea: Altruistic Online Auctions

An upscale auction site offers ultimate access to big-name talent -- and charities reap the rewards
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Three Ways to Give Back to Your Community at Holiday Time

Three Ways to Give Back to Your Community at Holiday Time

Doing good is good for business and your brand. Here are three ideas for cause marketing that can work on a small scale.
Gail Goodman | 4 min read
Green-Business Experiment: Crowdsourcing an Energy Upgrade

Green-Business Experiment: Crowdsourcing an Energy Upgrade

How a unique customer-donation program helped a small cafe pay for energy-efficient lighting. But will this fund-raising method gain traction?
Carol Tice | 4 min read