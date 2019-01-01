My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

funds crunch

Precautionary Measures Every Startup Should Take When Facing a Funding Crunch
Funding

Precautionary Measures Every Startup Should Take When Facing a Funding Crunch

Irrespective of the scenario, a founder can ensure a smooth startup journey even if he fails to meet his monetary goals.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
The Bumpy Start-up Ride

The Bumpy Start-up Ride

A seemingly great idea is not all that great when it faces execution challenges, forcing entrepreneurs to turn to the trial-and-error method
Vikram Beri | 5 min read