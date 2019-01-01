My Queue

Funeral Pet

El hombre que emprendió cuando perdió a su perro
Emprendedores de la muerte

El hombre que emprendió cuando perdió a su perro

Cuando la mascota de Alejandro García falleció, se dio cuenta que hacían falta más servicios de calidad para despedirse de las mascotas. Eso lo llevó a fundar Funeral Pet, un servicio mortuorio para los mejores amigos del hombre.
Martha Elena Violante | 7 min read