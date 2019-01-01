There are no Videos in your queue.
Furniture
To create her on-demand furniture company, The Inside, Christiane Lemieux fused cutting-edge technology with the famously slow-moving interiors industry.
Michael Barlow and his co-founder Lucas Dickey believe the next big trend in the subscription economy is furniture.
Ingvar Kamprad, the world's eighth richest person, died at 91 on Jan. 27.
In this episode of 'Problem Solvers', we follow the path of Burrow, a company reimagining how furniture is sold.
The question is who is going to assemble it?
IKEA
Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
Green Business
Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Starting a Business
Campaign founder Brad Sewell is hoping his company's no-tools-necessary, free shipping approach will fill a gap in the furniture market.
IKEA
The line of MALM chests and dressers has been sold since 2002.
Office Space
This simple office arrangement can foster both collaboration and privacy.
Office Space
Spice up your workplace by creating a modern space that encourages collaboration and comfort.
IKEA
Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Office Furniture
Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Interior Design Businesses
Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Detroit
The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
The
furniture industry -- or home furnishing business -- whether it's online or in a brick-and-mortar shop, has a wide breadth of options appealing to various market segments, including well-known companies that provide affordable products such as IKEA or higher-end retail markets like One Kings Lane and Sotheby's.
