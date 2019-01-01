My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Furniture

'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right

'Fast' Furniture? This Founder Spent Years Forming Her Business Idea -- and Launched When the Timing Was Right

To create her on-demand furniture company, The Inside, Christiane Lemieux fused cutting-edge technology with the famously slow-moving interiors industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
This Company Is Betting You'll Subscribe to Their Sofa

This Company Is Betting You'll Subscribe to Their Sofa

Michael Barlow and his co-founder Lucas Dickey believe the next big trend in the subscription economy is furniture.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea's Billionaire Founder

5 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea's Billionaire Founder

Ingvar Kamprad, the world's eighth richest person, died at 91 on Jan. 27.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Dollar Shave Club for Couches Shows Upside in Asking 'Why Are Things Sold the Way They Are?'

Dollar Shave Club for Couches Shows Upside in Asking 'Why Are Things Sold the Way They Are?'

In this episode of 'Problem Solvers', we follow the path of Burrow, a company reimagining how furniture is sold.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line

Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line

The question is who is going to assemble it?
This Dog's Life | 4 min read

More From This Topic

IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking
IKEA

IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking

Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
This Ex-Apple Engineer Just Launched a Furniture Company to Take On IKEA
Starting a Business

This Ex-Apple Engineer Just Launched a Furniture Company to Take On IKEA

Campaign founder Brad Sewell is hoping his company's no-tools-necessary, free shipping approach will fill a gap in the furniture market.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Ikea Issues Repair Kits for 27 Million Dressers After Child Deaths
IKEA

Ikea Issues Repair Kits for 27 Million Dressers After Child Deaths

The line of MALM chests and dressers has been sold since 2002.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Think Privacy for Open Office Layouts That Work
Office Space

Think Privacy for Open Office Layouts That Work

This simple office arrangement can foster both collaboration and privacy.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
'Celebrate' Cubicle Day With These 4 Modern Decoration Tips
Office Space

'Celebrate' Cubicle Day With These 4 Modern Decoration Tips

Spice up your workplace by creating a modern space that encourages collaboration and comfort.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
IKEA

Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly

Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work
Office Furniture

4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work

Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Brian Shapland | 4 min read
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Interior Design Businesses

7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch

Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Charlotte Nichols | 7 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
Detroit

Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
The furniture industry -- or home furnishing business -- whether it's online or in a brick-and-mortar shop, has a wide breadth of options appealing to various market segments, including well-known companies that provide affordable products such as IKEA or higher-end retail markets like One Kings Lane and Sotheby's.   