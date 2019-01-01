My Queue

Future of Local Commerce

Alibaba's Futuristic Supermarket in China Is Light-Years Ahead of the U.S. -- and Shows Where Amazon Will Likely Take Whole Foods
With facial recognition payments and 30 minute online deliveries, this supermarket chain is all about being 'insanely convenient' for the customer.
12 min read
The New Reality: AI-Enhanced Relationships

Intelligent automation has hit local businesses, and it's actually outperforming humans.
Ido Mart | 3 min read