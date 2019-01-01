My Queue

Future Tech

The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
Hayden Field | 4 min read
25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
Everyone Is Talking About the Future of Work. Here Are 4 Ways to Take Your Company Into the Future Now.

Studies suggest that the most valuable employees in the future will be those able to regularly and rapidly learn new skills.
Saagar Govil | 5 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
8 Kids Were Asked to Sketch Futuristic Tech Products. The Results Are Surprisingly Brilliant.

From an 'eatwatch' to a 'recycle bot' -- the future is looking bright.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read

More From This Topic

What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.

Sick of blankly nodding as your tech-savvy friends drop the word 'AI' like it's the title of Drake's latest album? This guide is your fix.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
2018 Software Development Trends That You Can Count on Continuing Into 2019

An Entrepreneur contributor consults his crystal ball and says to keep an eye on blockchain, AI and progressive web apps.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?

Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)

By 2033, it's predicted that nearly half the country's jobs will be taken over by robots.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future

Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)

"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Why You Should Treat Your Business Like a Robot-Car: 4 Keys to Surviving Radical Change

It might be accurate to call the car of the future a cognitive mobility capsule. The term wouldn't be out of line for your future business, either.
Stephen Perun and Sebastian Wedeniwski | 8 min read
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.

We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley

What the future of tech looks like in Texas and Tennessee.
Victoria Howes | 4 min read
This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber

German startup Volocopter conducted its first U.S. flight earlier this week.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read