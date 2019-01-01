My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

futurist

Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future
Technology

Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future

Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Futurist Talks to a Baby About the Meaning of Life and the Video Goes Crazy Viral

Futurist Talks to a Baby About the Meaning of Life and the Video Goes Crazy Viral

You have to see this video of Jason Silva, the host of National Geographic's Brain Games, having an existential conversation with a baby.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How Microsoft's HoloLens Could Boost the Race to Colonize Mars

How Microsoft's HoloLens Could Boost the Race to Colonize Mars

Virtual reality + holograms + Mars = out of this world.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here's What Futurist Ray Kurzweil Is Ingesting in His Bid to Live Forever

Here's What Futurist Ray Kurzweil Is Ingesting in His Bid to Live Forever

His diet apparently consists of berries, smoked salmon, dark chocolate and a lot of pills.
Laura Entis | 3 min read