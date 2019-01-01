There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Gabe Zichermann
Technology
Don't think gamification is right for you? Expert Gabe Zichermann says using online and offline gaming elements can improve engagement for all types of businesses.
Think badges and contests are all you need to create long-term engagement? Gamification expert Gabe Zichermann says think again.
Unless your business involves some type of real-life gaming, you might not want to invest your time and money trying to create the next viral game for your startup.
Gabe Zichermann explains how offering customers and employees what they want through gamification can create long-term engagement.
Gabe Zichermann offers examples of how gaming elements can help retail owners engage with customers and market their businesses.
More From This Topic
Technology
Here are real-world examples of how companies have seen big results from adding gaming elements to their online and offline campaigns.
Technology
Think you need to be a tech whiz to add game mechanics to your site? Think again. Here are five resources to consider.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?