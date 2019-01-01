My Queue

Gabriela León

La mujer que encontró la fórmula mágica contra las enfermedades
Rockstars de la Innovación

La mujer que encontró la fórmula mágica contra las enfermedades

Gabriela León creó una patente histórica en México que ya ha registrado en 140 países. Se trata de una molécula que mata todo tipo de virus, bacterias y hongos. Con esta innovación ya ha salvado muchas vidas y quiere hacer más. Conoce su historia.
Estivaly Calva Tapia | 8 min read