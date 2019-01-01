There are no Videos in your queue.
Gadgets
Stock up on some new gadgets at a discount.
There aren't many ways to avoid the fatigue and boredom of a long flight, but this gear, from long-life laptops and game systems to smart luggage and shoes, can help. Bon voyage!
At CES, data, neuroscience, encryption and more combine to help us manage the conditions that impact our performance.
Automate and personalize your life with these gadgets that revolutionize the most basic activities.
CES
Devices are evolving beyond data-tracking sensors to provide actionable advice and encourage proactive behaviors toward healthier lifestyles.
Amazon
Amazon's quest to be everywhere continues with the rollout of Alexa for Business.
Technology
Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.
Sleep
The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 'noise-masking sleepbuds' intended to help you get more ZZZs.
Productivity
For those who wear a lot of hats, your computer's operating system can help you switch tasks quickly.
Home Office
From a standing desk to a wireless charging station, these 15 items are great ideas for a creative and productive home office.
iPhone
In total, some 263,000 glitter cases were sold across the U.S., with a further 11,400 in Canada and 400 in Mexico. Please stop using them immediately.
Hewlett-Packard
While VR has yet to take off beyond gaming, there's a big push at HP for some intriguing business solutions, including a new VR backpack workstation.
Google
The collaborative and smart Jamboard can now be purchased.
Tech
Forget about self-driving cars for a moment -- can one of these affordable gadgets make an impact on your daily life now?
