Game Developer

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO
Executive Change

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO

Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as gamers switched from Facebook-based games to those on mobile devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games

This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games

The founder of Fig says the game industry is one of the strongest crowdfunding categories.
John Gaudiosi | 3 min read
3 Must-Use Ways to Find an App Developer

3 Must-Use Ways to Find an App Developer

Got a great idea for an app? Here's how to find the guys (and gals) who'll make it real.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
Maker of Video Game 'BioShock' to Shed All But 15 Employees

Maker of Video Game 'BioShock' to Shed All But 15 Employees

Creator Ken Levine's decision to cut the studio down to a 'smaller, more entrepreneurial endeavor' comes as something of a shock.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Would You Enroll in an Accelerator Put On By Zynga?

Would You Enroll in an Accelerator Put On By Zynga?

The much publicized gaming company is looking to get its hands dirty in ed-tech.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Crowdfunding Nets Millions For Game Developers
Starting a Business

Crowdfunding Nets Millions For Game Developers

Rather than wait for Zynga to scoop up your young gaming company, crowdfunding may be the next best thing.
Lyneka Little