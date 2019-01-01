My Queue

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?
Perhaps just as important: What does Daenerys order when she goes to Starbucks?
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
For the Realm: 10 Popular 'Game of Thrones' Characters, Ranked By Life Insurance Risk

Like Cersei, Daenerys or Jon Snow, you may need life insurance benefits for your loved ones. Except, if Khaleesi dies, who pays out the dragons' benefit?
Phil Murphy | 10 min read
How Apple's March 25 Announcement Looks a Lot Like 'The Game of Thrones'

The battle among the titans of tech for the 'digital' throne is just like the battle for the 'iron' one.
Chris Hogue | 9 min read
5 of the Craziest Brand Activations at SXSW

From HBO's 'Bleed for the Throne' part-renaissance-fair part-blood-donation-event to Comedy Central's art gallery of framed Trump tweets, here's a look at the over-the-top marketing pushes at SXSW 2019.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
The Shutdown Shuts Down Craft Beer, Robot Layoffs and 'Game of Thrones' Is Coming (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Why You Should Rethink What It Means to Be a Great Mentor
The serial entrepreneur's next act is helping new entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground. He shares the advice he won't be giving them.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Check Out This Amazing 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel That's Fit for the Night King
Mega fans of the hit HBO show may want to make their way to Finland for this.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Can a Woman Be a Great Leader Without a Dragon?
Do female entrepreneurs need fire-breathing reptiles to advance in business?
Victoria Cairl | 3 min read
5 Reasons 'Game of Thrones' Fans Didn't Respond to the HBO Hack
HBO didn't pay the hackers' ransom, and hardly any fans watched the leaked episodes. Here's why.
Mike Maughan | 6 min read
6 Management Tricks You Can Learn From Jon Snow Without Beheading Anyone
Game of Thrones has some applicable management lessons, even if you don't have the power of life or death.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From
The small screen can teach big lessons on leadership, if you watch closely.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Following the kick off for Season 6, we're taking a look at the following entrepreneurs cast as your favorite 'Game of Thrones' characters.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad
Cue the clumsy kiss-and-tell. Apple made it weird.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read