My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Games

U.S. Senator Seeks to Stop Loot Boxes in Video Games Like 'Fortnite'
Video Games

U.S. Senator Seeks to Stop Loot Boxes in Video Games Like 'Fortnite'

'When a game is designed for kids, game developers shouldn't be allowed to monetize addiction,' said U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Think of it as 'Paperboy' for billionaires.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
The 'Fortnite' Dance Lawsuits Are Close to Falling Apart

The 'Fortnite' Dance Lawsuits Are Close to Falling Apart

Documents suggest that Alfonso Ribeiro can't copyright his signature move, the 'Carlton Dance.'
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read

More From This Topic

'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store
Games

'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store

Gamers have portrayed Michael Vick with a dog, Aaron Hernandez with a gun and Jason Pierre-Paul with a sparkler.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
This Hilarious Bingo Card That Collects Every Podcast Cliché Has Gone Viral
Podcasts

This Hilarious Bingo Card That Collects Every Podcast Cliché Has Gone Viral

Is your favorite podcast guilty of any of these?
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'
Games

NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'

The beleaguered league hopes to get a boost from one of the most popular video games in the world.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Fortnite's Millions, Icelandic Prison Escape and an IKEA-Assembling Robot: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.
Artificial Intelligence

An AI Bot Just Beat Another Pro Game Player. Here's Why That's A Big Deal.

OpenAI's win was immediately hailed by Elon Musk as an achievement bigger than Google DeepMind's win in the ancient game of Go.
Artur Kiulian | 4 min read
Lessons From This Year's E3 Best Marketing Examples
Games

Lessons From This Year's E3 Best Marketing Examples

Companies debuting games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo illustrated effective use of hype, timing and brand sincerity.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level
Augmented Reality

Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level

The developer jumps on Goombas and over gaps in this cool demo.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety
Google

Google Is Using Games to Teach Kids About Online Safety

'Interland' is designed to help young people make 'smart decisions online.'
Matt Brian | 2 min read
5 Ways to Promote Healthy Competition
Ready For Anything

5 Ways to Promote Healthy Competition

Competition can be a catalyst for innovation for innovation and improvement. So, don't squelch it at your company.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
The multibillion dollar games industry has various user interfaces, such as mobile apps, servers and consoles. It remains a dynamic and profitable sector of the tech industry. Some games that have achieved widespread recognition include Minecraft, Angry Birds and Candy Crush.